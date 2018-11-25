Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi Kapoor doesn't know what 'dating' means

After the stylish father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, it’s now another never-seen-before pair who has graced the Koffee With Karan couch. It’s the much-loved Kapoor siblings, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. While Arjun was previously seen in quite a few episodes in the chat-show, this marks Janhvi’s debut appearance on any TV show. Host Karan Johar welcomed the lovely duo on Sunday’s episode and we must admit, the episode revealed quite a few interesting facts about the two!

The very beginning of the episode took us by surprise. Janhvi, who is otherwise so clued into pop culture, said she doesn’t know what 'hook-up' means. LOL! Seriously? What made you think that we would believe you, Janhvi?

In one of the segments of the show, Janhvi's friend Tanisha Santoshi (Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter) reveals that Janhvi is a low-key kleptomaniac who steals fish. The Dhadak actor then clarifies that she had a tendency to head to the pond at any hotel and steal the pebbles and fish for her aquarium at home.

Then comes the most interesting part of the show: the revelations about dating life. Heartthrob Arjun revealed that he is not single. KJo, being in his cheeky best, also tried to grill Janhvi about Ishaan Khatter and the actor just couldn’t stop blushing. However, Janhvi (trying hard to pretend to be something she’s not) said she doesn’t even know what dating is! *yawn*

When quizzed whom he would choose for a se** song between Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif, Arjun (expectedly) chose his rumoured lady-love Malaika and said that she started the trend with Chaiyya Chaiyya.

The rapid-fire round was decently fun. Janhvi shared that Rajkummar Rao is her first love and Arjun stated that Sidharth Malhotra is so good-looking that ‘he would get anyone he wants’. Janhvi ended up winning the hamper.

All we can say that the episode saw the siblings bare some not-so-interesting facts about them.