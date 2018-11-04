Koffee With Karan 6: KJo to host Ajay Devgn and Kajol as his next guests?

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is back with a bang and the filmmaker has been constantly updating fans on who is going be to the next to grace the most sought-after couch. The latest report comes with a surprise, but also has us all excited. We hear that the filmmaker will soon be getting into a candid conversation with actor Ajay Devgn on his chat show after their big fallout in 2016.

As per the reports, Devgn is gearing up to make an appearance on Koffee With Karan with wife and actor Kajol.

A source revealed Mumbai Mirror, “Ajay and Kajol confirmed their appearance recently and will shoot the episode after Diwali celebrations. The show’s team has already begun prepping for the shoot as it is one of the most anticipated episodes of the sixth season.”

For the uninitiated, Ajay and Karan had a spat over the box-office clash of their films Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil respectively. The cold war between the two started after an audio clip, claiming that Johar paid a film critic Rs 25 lakh to praise his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and trash Devgn’s Shivaay, was leaked. This also caused a jolt to Johar and Kajol's friendship after the latter decided to take her husband’s side.

However, the news of the couple’s appearance on Karan’s show surely proves that Devgn and Johar have finally buried the hatchet.