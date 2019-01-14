Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Abhishek Bachchan claims he is more scared of his mom than his wife, Shweta disagrees

The sixth season of Koffee With Karan has mostly been about bromances and sibling love. After a series of B-Town sibling pairs marking their reappearance on the show, it’s time for the sassiest sibling duo, the Bachchans to sip some coffee with KJo. The show will next see Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan gracing the hot couch with his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. As seen in the promo, the episode is going to be a laugh riot with the two trying their best to take digs at each other.

In the promo shared by Star World on Sunday, we got a glimpse of the rapid-fire segment hosted by Karan Johar. While the junior Bachchan tries his best to nail it, Shweta intrudes into their conversation to make it more difficult for her brother. KJo quizzes Abhi about who he is more scared of, his mother Jaya Bachchan or wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. To which, Abhishek is quick to reply that it’s his mother who he is scared of. Shweta immediately interrupts him by saying that it’s his wife of whom he is scared the most. “It’s my rapid fire round, you are not supposed to answer,” Abhishek tells her. Well, they are crazy and we totally love it, don’t we?

Meanwhile, the show is currently embroiled in a controversy for one of its recent episodes. The episode in question is the one featuring KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, where the latter grabbed headlines and irked a lot of netizens for his ‘misogynist’ remarks.