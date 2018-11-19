Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor promise a laugh riot

Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn't know what a hookup is, Arjun chuckles, "Have you met Poo bani Parvati?". That's the kind of camaraderie the duo has in store for us! More often than not, Arjun is asked about his growing affection for sisters Janhvi and Khushi. At a recent media interaction prior to the Namaste England release, he said he was quite surprised when Karan Johar paired him with Janhvi for a Koffee With Karan episode; given that they themselves are yet to know each other well. But Karan's eagle eyes are never mistaken when it comes to churning interesting combinations for the show. Here's the promo of the much-awaited episode!

From Arjun's relationship status to Janhvi rumouredly dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, Karan has touched upon all that we want to know! Plus, see how Arjun is losing out on millennial GK...haha! Also, isn't it so good to see these two bonding so well?

Workwise, both are keeping busy. Post Dhadak, Janhvi is working on Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. Arjun, after the lukewarm performance of Namaste England, now gears up for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

