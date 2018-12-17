Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Prabhas claims Karan Johar started rumours of him dating Anushka Shetty

Koffee With Karan is a show where stars share some of their personal secrets. For the first time South stars are going to grace the couch on the show. The stars of Baahubali, director SS Rajamouli, actor Rana Daggubati and Prabhas will make their presence felt on the show. The promos of their episode were released recently and it clearly looks like this one is going to be a laugh riot. Fans of Prabhas would know that the actor doesn’t speak much, but well, looks like Rajamouli and Rana will be spilling some beans about the Saaho star.

In one of the promos, we can see that Karan asks Rajamouli who’s more of a bad boy, Rana or Prabhas, and the director answers Prabhas, but he also adds that no one will find that. Rana quips that he always gets caught and Prabhas doesn’t. This means that the shy Prabhas also has mischievous side. Moving further, Karan asks Prabhas about the rumours of him dating Anushka Shetty to which the actor answers, “You started it.” We wonder if Karan actually started the rumours of Prabhas and Anushka’s relationship.

We have seen many episodes of Koffee With Karan, but this one really seems to be the best of all. By the way, this is for the first time that Prabhas will appear on a chat show on the small screen.