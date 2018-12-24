Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Sonam, Rhea and Harsh reveal what Anil Kapoor is all about

Koffee With Karan season six has some interesting celebrities gracing the couch. In the recent episode that aired on Sunday, we saw the trio of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati answering the controversial questions of Karan Johar. And now, the next episode will see the Kapoor siblings, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor gracing the couch. When Sonam, Rhea and Harsh are there on Koffee With Karan, of course, there Anil Kapoor will come into the picture.

The makers of the show have released a couple of promos of the episode and we can see Karan asking the Kapoors that no one can really understand what Anil Kapoor is all about, to which Rhea replies, “He just wants to be the best.” Sonam further reveals that how Anil Kapoor looks in the mirror and says, “I am killing it, I am going to kill everybody.” In the second promo, we can see how Karan reveals that Anil Kapoor had told Rhea to not be an actress. Rhea further adds that Anil Kapoor was afraid that she would just be heroine’s sister lurking around.

This episode will clearly be a laugh riot and we can’t wait for it. By the way, Rhea is going to mimic Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film.