Koffee With Karan 6: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to raise the bar of bromance

Some of the guest lineups for this year's Koffee With Karan are extremely interesting. For example, Karan's chitchat with father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan was an absolute delight. We loved Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar's episode as well. Moving on, the dashing brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are soon coming to be your coffee buddies.

Karan, Shahid and Ishaan have shot for the episode already and the stylish host even shared a couple of pictures. We all know that Shahid and Ishaan are less of brothers and more of friends. It will be interesting to find out what secrets they unbox!

On that note, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 6 is also something we are looking forward to. Arjun Kapoor, accompanied by sister Janhvi Kapoor, will be gracing the couch. Karan has left no stone unturned to embarrass the actor in front of his sister; the promo was proof enough! And vice versa too, maybe? From Janhvi's idea of a hook up to Arjun's relationship status, he touches upon almost everything we would like to know about!

Because this is the show best of gossips come out from...you know?