Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor nail it with their energy, but Harsh steals the hamper

After last week’s amazing episode with the team of Baahubali, now it’s time for the Kapoor siblings to rock Koffee With Karan 6. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor appeared on the show and oh-boy, it was entertaining. It started on a very glamorous note where Karan told Sonam that she looks as if she is going to be on the red carpet of Cannes. With Sonam being Sonam, she replied him in a taunting yet funny manner that one should wear what they want to.

For the people who have been watching Koffee With Karan from the past few seasons would know how Sonam has been a motor-mouthed on the show making some controversial statement. But then Karan asked her that when she came with pregnant Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) in the last season, she behaved good. To this, the actress replied that she didn’t want Bebo to go to the hospital that’s why. Well, a great answer Sonam. Not just on chat shows or public platforms, Sonam has been quite vocal about a lot of things on the social media too. The actress, who plays the role of a lesbian in her next movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, spoke about supporting LGBTQI rights. She said that she is happy and proud that the country has taken a step forward and people can live and love the way they want to love.

When there are Sonam, Rhea and Harsh on the couch, there have to be talks about their father, Anil Kapoor. Rhea while talking about her father stated that he is the funniest person on the planet. The producer also stated that Sonam and her father has the funniest dynamic. Rhea revealed that how Anil Kapoor comes to her and tells her to give a message to Sonam as he is scared to tell anything to Sonam as he feels her reaction can be violent. Further, she revealed that her father was afraid that if she becomes an actress she would be the heroine’s sister lurking around.

Karan asked the Kapoors to reveal their father’s routine. To which Sonam stated that the actor goes to the gym, he works out for 45 mins but he is in the gym for three hours. Walking around, looking at himself and then working out. He then does voice exercises in the house. Harsh added, he takes a scene and works on it with a coach. Well, Sonam also went on to reveal what they call their parents. So, the Kapoors don’t say daddy or mummy, but they call them AK and Sonu (Sunita). While talking about Anil Kapoor, Karan also remembered that how a few years ago, Abbas-Mustan offered Anil a role to play Sonam’s father and the actor’s reply was that do I look like her father.

A video clip of Anil Kapoor is shown in which he is seen talking about his three kids. He revealed that Rhea always surprises him and how once at a party she suddenly started doing a Bhangra dance. He said that she is a good dancer and a good actress too. He wants her to become a standup comedian at least. He also told Karan to make Rhea mimic Sonam and Bebo.

Talking about his son Harshvardhan, Anil said that he fails to understand what kind of a person he is. The actor revealed that since the age of seven-eight, Harsh doesn’t celebrate his birthday. However, he said that though he is the youngest, he is the most mature, sensible and the most intelligent one from the three Kapoor siblings.

Last but not the least he spoke about Sonam. The actor feels that his daughter has a perfect sixth sense about her choice of films and her husband also. He said that she is crazy, she is mad and they are always tensed wherever she goes to do a press interview. But well, he ended by saying that he and his wife are genuinely blessed to have three of them as their children and they are proud of them.

Now it was time for Rhea to mimic Kareena and Sonam and well, she did it quite well. Talking about Bebo, Rhea said that she is a freak of nature. Rhea produced Veere Di Wedding this year which marked Kareena’s comeback. While talking about the song Tareefan, Rhea revealed that Sonam and Bebo didn’t know the lyrics and Bebo was lip-syncing the wrong thing.

Now it was time for the Rapid Fire round. It started with Sonam and the actress gave a few answers that really impressed us. Karan asked her who according to her she looks the best with on the big screen, before Sonam answers, Harsh said, Fawad, to which Sonam added, ‘yeah but Karan sent him back’. We loved Karan’s expression on that. Moving forward, Karan asked her what she would do if a married actor hits on her, Sonam replied that she would be shocked and appalled and say Me Too. When asked her which Khan she would like to work with in her next, Aamir or Shah Rukh, the actress replied whoever wants to work with her, but she further said that she thinks none of them wants to work with her.

Then it was Rhea’s chance to be rapid and fire with her answers and she didn’t do that well. She feels that Varun Dhawan needs a makeover. When asked about her views on Botox and plastic surgeries, the producer replied ‘in moderation’. Well, Sonam added that she has never done anything to her face, Karan in his wacky manner told her we never asked you. By the way, Rhea has a suggestion that Katrina Kaif should wear less. She wonders why the actress is always covered.

Moving on, it was Harsh’s time to play rapid fire. When asked one movie he wished he was a part of this year, the actor said, Andhadhun. Karan further asked him that he was offered the film and Harsh said yes. He also revealed that he would love to work with Suhana Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey. When asked what following actors have and he doesn’t, Harsh had quite good answers like Ranbir has Alia and Sidharth Malhotra has Karan Johar. The actor also revealed that he can go completely naked and kiss a man if the role demands.

Any guesses, who won the rapid fire round? Well, it is Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Then it was time to play a game called Kalling Kapoors where Rhea, Sonam and Harsh had to call their family members and make them say ‘Hey Karan, it’s me.’ Guesses who won? Once again Harshvardhan Kapoor. Harsh, in the whole episode, kept mum, but when it came to rapid fire round and the game, he nailed it.