Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor to sip coffee with KJo!

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has been surprising us with many never-seen-before pairs in each episode. Coming up with yet another interesting pair, KWK will be reportedly seeing Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor gracing the couch. While Sonam has appeared on the show earlier, sister Rhea will be making her debut on the show. That’s not all. We hear that the episode will also see Anand S Ahuja making a special appearance! How excited are you?

Well, all of us aware of how close the two sisters are. We are sure KJo would take the full advantage of that and won’t leave any stone unturned to dig out Sonam’s deepest secrets from Rhea. Revealing the same, a source informed DNA, “This time, Sonam will be joined by her sister Rhea Kapoor on the couch. They are both shooting for Koffee with Karan today at the studio. They know everything about each other and Rhea is Sonam’s biggest confidante. So, there will be many secrets spilling out for sure. Also, this is the Veere Di Wedding actress’ first episode on KWK post her wedding so there will be many details from the nuptials, which nobody knows about.”

Hold on, there’s more. Another report states that the show will also see Baahubali trio-Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli making their debut on the chat show. So, we can surely expect them to reveal some interesting anecdotes of their journey of Baahubali.

