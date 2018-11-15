Koffee With Karan 6: The Bachchan tell all you don't want to miss!

The guest list of Koffee With Karan is getting hotter by the episode. The show's host, Karan Johar, recently posted photos from the shoot of an episode, with the uber-chic siblings: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. We just can't take our eyes off them and you won't be able to either.

This isn't the first time the siblings have sipped Koffee With Karan. While Abhishek has been seen on the couch with various celebrities (including his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Shweta has appeared on the couch with her father, the indomitable Amitabh Bachchan.

Junior Bachchan seems to have been inspired by Micheal Jackson with his red jacket and a whole bunch of zippers. Shweta is sporting her own label, MxS. The silver top with long fringes do her justice. Karan is all decked in a sequined number that complements him immensely.

View this post on Instagram Koffee today! In @abujanisandeepkhosla styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 14, 2018 at 5:43am PST

Koffee with Karan is produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Nirula Menezes. The show's format has remained consistent. Season 6 introduced the "Gaming Zone". It is a separate section on the show's set that is positioned behind the couch area. The show also brought back the buzzers mounted on two separate podiums (positioned opposite each other), the guests stand there to compete.

We wonder what secrets these high-profile siblings will reveal. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the snazzy chatshow, Koffee With Karan.