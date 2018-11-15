image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Koffee With Karan 6: The Bachchan tell all you don't want to miss!

Television

Koffee With Karan 6: The Bachchan tell all you don't want to miss!

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   November 15 2018, 1.53 am
back
Abhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharKoffee with KaranShweta Bachchan NandaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde lauds Sreesanth’s wife and takes a dig at Karanvir Bohra’s better half
ALSO READ

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

Koffee With Karan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal to make their debut on the couch

Akshay Kumar: Hats off to Deepika Padukone for tolerating Ranveer Singh