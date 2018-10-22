Koffee With Karan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal to make their debut on the couch

Karan Johar’s much-awaited Koffee With Karan is back to entertain us with B-Town juicy gossip. The chat show aired its premiere episode on Sunday, featuring a never-seen-before pair Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and needless to mention, it was a feast for fans! While KJo has been regularly updating fans about the exquisite pairings to star in the show, the list couldn’t get better with two of the most talented actors that the industry is gifted with. It’s none other than Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

The hunks will soon make their Koffee debut together and KJo took to Instagram to share another glimpse from the sets! We can now finally expect a host of revelations by the two with both the actors laying their secrets bare on the Koffee couch! We just can’t wait!

Vicky also reposted the same picture posted by Karan and captioned it as ‘Koffee. Karan. Khurrana. Kaushal.’ How interesting it would be to see the two bringing the house down with their funny moments, taking digs at each other over their cups of Koffee!

Meanwhile, the two have performed remarkably in their last outings and have had a great year earning.

Well then, any guesses who would be the next to grace the couch?