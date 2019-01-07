image
Monday, January 7th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya pick Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar, get trolled brutally

Television

Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya pick Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar, get trolled brutally

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 07 2019, 2.21 pm
back
cricketEntertainmentHardik Pandyakaran joharKL RahulKoffee with KaranSachin TendulkarsportsTelevisiontvVirat Kohli
nextKoffee With Karan: KL Rahul was caught with a condom when he was 18!
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will make their television debut

Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor nail it with their energy, but Harsh steals the hamper

Koffee With Karan 6: Will Malaika Arora reveal about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor on KJo’s show?