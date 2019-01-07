Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya pick Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar, get trolled brutally

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan came up with another hilarious episode on Sunday. Viewers witnessed ‘Men In Blue’ KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya gracing the hot couch and the episode was one hell of a comical ride. From getting candid about personal lives to revealing each other’s shocking secrets, the cricketer duo was seen opening up like never before. However, a particular segment of the show irked a certain section of the audience who went on to troll them brutally.

It was when KJo asked them to pick the better batsman between the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian captain Virat Kohli. The two responded promptly, taking Virat's name without hesitation. As expected, their responses created a stir on social media with fans slamming them for choosing Kohli over ‘legend’ Sachin, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the history of cricket. One Twitter user sarcastically compared Hardik with Kapil Dev and Rahul with Virender Sehwag to state his point. Another took a dig at their batting careers and some even termed Hardik a hypocrite.

On #KoffeeWithKaran KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya said Virat Kohli is better than Sachin Tendulkar. Completely agree with them. I also feel Hardik Pandya is a better all-rounder than Kapil Dev and KL Rahul is a better opener than Virender Sehwag. pic.twitter.com/KO4ihBRVpu — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 6, 2019

#KoffeeWithKaran After seeing kl and hardik choose virat over sachin. Me : pic.twitter.com/Kcsy9piUrh — KP (@sabhya_purush) January 6, 2019

Hurting religious sentiments of an entire generation. https://t.co/DENO9YiUSR — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 6, 2019

#KoffeeWithKaran No wonder KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya struggle as a batsmen. pic.twitter.com/QhpedekLYV — Chandan 🇮🇳 (@sportsbloggerc7) January 6, 2019

RT if you've never seen a bigger hypocrite than Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/pt1hlNwyZm — BALA (@erbmjha) January 6, 2019

The next episode of KWK will see the dashing brother-duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter sipping coffee with KJo. This will also mark their first appearance together on the chat show.