Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will make their television debut

After multiple popular faces from B-Town gracing the Koffee With Karan couch, it’s time for another unseen pair to tickle our funny bones in an expected episode. The episode will see two Indian cricketers sipping coffee on the famous couch for the first time. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are KJo’s next guests on the show this Sunday. The latest promo of the show was unveiled and features the two talking about dating each other, love interests, and many more.

One of the funniest moments on the show is when KL Rahul reveals that the duo has a lot of people asking them if he and Pandya were together. Pandya shared that they are often asked, “What these two good-looking boys are doing together.” Talking about his response on the same, he said, “We are here are to search for someone. And I’m not getting, that’s why I’m with him.” In another promo, KJo quizzes that who between the two is most likely to be distracted by cheerleaders during a match. To this, KL Rahul raises his hand. Rahul quickly jumps in and replies saying, “He’s been with all of them.”

This surely is going to be one hell of a hilarious episode and we can’t wait!