Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul was caught with a condom when he was 18!

It’s the day for your favourite Koffee With Karan and host Karan Johar is back with another hilarious episode. For the first time in the history of the show, it will see two of the biggest cricketers, K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya taking their seat on the hot couch. As we have seen in the promo, the episode is going to take us through a comical ride and some of the revelations made by the two hunks will make you cry out of laughter! Guess who won the hamper?

The episode starts with KJo revealing his love for sports. He mentions how he desperately wanted to learn sports early on but unfortunately couldn’t make it. Then, comes the most interesting revelation- K.L. Rahul’s mother caught him with a condom when he was just 18! You heard that right. “She wanted my dad to give me a proper hearing. My dad obviously gave me a proper hearing near my mother. Then when she went to sleep at night, he slowly came to my room and slipped out the condom gave it to me and said that ‘I’m very happy that you’re using it. You should be safe, but there’s a certain age for all these. Now please focus on your cricket’.”

Then, the most hilarious moment was when Hardik shared how open he is with his parents. “When I lost my virginity, I told my parents aaj karke aaya (I just did it today)". Needless to say, this has made us laugh till our tummy hurt. There was also a segment when cricketer Shreyas Iyer termed Hardik as ‘untidiest’ and revealed that the latter doesn’t flush after using the toilet!

Another ROFL moment was when KJo asked Rahul to name one overrated film and the cricketer replied saying ‘Dhadak’, clueless of the fact that the host himself is the maker! LOL! Karan responded to the same saying, “Thank you, I made that movie by the way,” which made Rahul go “Oh sh*t!”

The two also named Arjun Kapoor as the most overrated actor. Coming to the winner of the hamper, it turned up to be a tie between the two, who undoubtedly nailed the round!

One hell of an episode, indeed!