Koffee With Karan season 6: The sets have the director's stamp all over it

Karan Johar is coming up with the sixth season of Koffee With Karan and we simply cannot wait for it. We get to hear some juicy statements from the celebs on the show and we won’t be wrong if we say that Karan very well knows how to get the beast out of the celebs while they chat with him. It was a few days ago when Karan had revealed that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will be the first guests on the show and now he has given us the glimpse of the set.

Karan took to Twitter to share the picture of the set which has just the right touch of the filmmaker. The sets are cool and classy, suiting Karan’s personality perfectly. We must say that the set of the show is nothing less than a set of a movie.

The filmmaker kick-started the shooting of the show today. The first two guests on the couch are Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan. This episode will surely be interesting as we will get to see the father-daughter duo for the first time together on a chat show. While Saif and Sara were the first ones to shoot today, we wonder if they will feature in the first episode or it will be Deepika and Alia (as announced earlier). Let’s wait and watch.