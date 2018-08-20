Koffee With Karan: Suhana Khan to be 'formally introduced' in the new season?

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, is all set to be back with its sixth season. Ever since the filmmaker teased fans with a picture announcing the same on social media, anticipation among the audiences has clearly been raised. While speculations are rife that the sixth season will feature star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan, However, nobody would have guessed that Karan intends to include a particular episode that will feature a special someone. It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Yes, you heard that right!

Industry sources told a leading daily that the upcoming season will present Suhana Khan in a special episode where she will be ‘formally introduced’ to the public.

“Karan’s closeness to Shah Rukh’s family is no secret. SRK and Gauri’s three children are like Karan’s own children. Now that Suhana’s Bollywood debut is decided, she will be formally introduced to the public through a special episode of Koffee With Karan,” informed the source.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if Suhana will be making a solo appearance or if she will be accompanied by her father. Well then, there couldn’t be any better introduction of Suhana than this! Waiting to see you on screen soon, Suhana!