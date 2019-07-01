In Com Staff July 01 2019, 8.45 pm July 01 2019, 8.45 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the popular Star Plus show, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha will see tables turning with respect to how Amyra (Myra Singh) and Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) are placed in the life of Sikandar (Mohit Malik).

Well, till now, the narrative had Kulfi as the outsider who came into the life of Sikandar, Lovely (Anjali Anand) and Amyra to find her father. But, now, with Kulfi finding her father in the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, she will become the darling daughter of the family, while Amyra will step back and will be in pain seeing the whole turnaround. Yes, Amyra has been brainwashed by Chandan (Mohit Malik) that Sikandar loves only Kulfi and not Amyra.

In the coming track, Amyra will get to know of Tevar (Vishal Aditya Singh) being her father while Sikandar is not. This will create a sea-change in Amyra’s behaviour towards Sikandar and she will stop talking to him. Though Sikandar and Lovely will hug and patch up, promising each other a happy family life, their family will not be complete with the withdrawal changes in Amyra.

Meanwhile, Sikandar and Lovely will decide to celebrate Kulfi’s birthday party for the first time. Kulfi will not know her birth date, and Sikandar will mark the date of their reunion to be her birth date. So the track ahead will see a cute birthday party planned by Lovely for Kulfi.

Will happiness come into the lives of Sikandar, Lovely, Kulfi and Amyra? Or will Amyra’s strange reactions create more problems?