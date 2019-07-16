In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.46 pm July 16 2019, 10.46 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the popular Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, is seeing Sikandar (Mohit Malik) and Kulfi’s (Aakriti Sharma) struggle wherein they are being separated by their own family members. While Sikandar is trying his best to convince his brother Mahinder (Rudra Kaushish) to allow him to be with Kulfi, Mahinder has been his rigid self.

We earlier reported about Vikram Ahuja (Romit Raj Prasher) using this situation to his advantage and becoming the Guru of Kulfi. However, the real intention of Vikram is to destroy the happiness of Sikandar. He is taking revenge as Sikandar took his place to stardom as a singer, thus leaving him behind in the race.

Well, amidst all these problems, there blooms the never-ending love of Sikandar and Kulfi. It is rather cute to see the father and daughter meet, hiding from the eyes of the family members in the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

We have seen lovers doing so in movies and shows wherein they find solace in each others’ arms, staying away from the eyes of the public. But here, it is the cute bond of a father and daughter that is shown so very well.

In the coming sequences, Sikandar will like a thief get into Kulfi’s room and try to spend time with her. They will also be seen feeding food to each other, without anyone’s knowledge.

All this will boil down to Sikandar giving Kulfi her first big right! Yes, you heard it right! In the coming episodes, Sikandar will give Kulfi a very special gift that will always remain close to her heart.

As per a reliable source, “Sikandar will gift Kulfi a locket which will have her photo along with her father, Sikandar. He will lovingly tie it on her wrist and this will bring tears in Kulfi’s eyes.”