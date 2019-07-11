In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.19 pm July 11 2019, 9.19 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the popular Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has seen the most shocking development with Sikandar (Mohit Malik) failing to accept Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) as his daughter at the launch event. Well oh well, this comes in as a very sad development in the show with all of Kulfi’s hopes getting shattered yet again.

Now, the story will get into a new dimension wherein Sikandar and Kulfi will be placed on opposite sides. With Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Sikandar handing over the responsibility of Kulfi completely to Mahindar Singh Gill, there will be a rift that will get created between the brothers. While Mahindar and Gunjan will accept Kulfi as their daughter with whole heart, they will also be totally against Sikandar and his ways.

This will give rise to a war-like situation between the brothers. And Mahindar will end up challenging Sikandar that he will make Kulfi the best singer and give her the best launch possible. So, now, it will be Sikandar V/s Mahindar in nurturing their kids Amyra (Myra Singh) and Kulfi to the stage of success as singers.

As we have already written, Mahindar will stop Sikandar from having any right on Kulfi. He will literally ask Sikandar to stay away from Kulfi. What will happen now? How will Sikandar and Mahindar battle it out to give a better future for their kids? We buzzed actors but could not get through for comments. Watch this space for more updates.