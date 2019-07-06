Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has seen some shocking developments in between the happy reunion of Sikandar (Mohit Malik) and Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). We have seen the aggressive and rebellious behaviour of Amyra (Myra Singh) on knowing the truth of Sikandar not being her father. She has wanted all the attention from Sikandar and the man is getting torn between two of his daughters now. Amidst all this, there is an interesting development that has happened, which will warm the cockles of your hearts. And that is the growing closeness between Lovely (Anjali Anand) and Kulfi.
Well, the bond that started when Kulfi donated her bone marrow to save Amyra’s life has only grown stronger with time. It is actually very surprising at times to see Lovely being so affectionate towards Kulfi after all the harm that she has done to Kulfi in the past. Well, but now it is true that Lovely has been open in accepting Kulfi as family. She is shown to be very keen on giving Sikandar the love of both his daughters. However, there seems to be a drastic twist coming. The reactions of Amyra and the reactions of Sikandar’s family towards Amyra are certainly hurting Lovely a lot.
The fact that Bebe and others in the family now want to give Kulfi her position in the house, they have not been tolerant to Amyra’s behaviour and somewhere want Sikandar to draw a line and take care of his daughter. This problem might rather blow up the family yet again. This makes us work on a poll idea in the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. What do you think will be the future of Lovely and Kulfi’s closeness? The options that we can think of are -Come what may, Lovely will be affectionate towards Kulfi, Lovely will team up with Amyra in getting her child her rightful place, Lovely will ask Sikandar to choose between Kulfi and Amyra.Read More