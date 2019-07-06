In Com Staff July 06 2019, 7.09 pm July 06 2019, 7.09 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has seen some shocking developments in between the happy reunion of Sikandar (Mohit Malik) and Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). We have seen the aggressive and rebellious behaviour of Amyra (Myra Singh) on knowing the truth of Sikandar not being her father. She has wanted all the attention from Sikandar and the man is getting torn between two of his daughters now. Amidst all this, there is an interesting development that has happened, which will warm the cockles of your hearts. And that is the growing closeness between Lovely (Anjali Anand) and Kulfi.

Well, the bond that started when Kulfi donated her bone marrow to save Amyra’s life has only grown stronger with time. It is actually very surprising at times to see Lovely being so affectionate towards Kulfi after all the harm that she has done to Kulfi in the past. Well, but now it is true that Lovely has been open in accepting Kulfi as family. She is shown to be very keen on giving Sikandar the love of both his daughters. However, there seems to be a drastic twist coming. The reactions of Amyra and the reactions of Sikandar’s family towards Amyra are certainly hurting Lovely a lot.