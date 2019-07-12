In Com Staff July 12 2019, 10.48 pm July 12 2019, 10.48 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's 12 July episode begins with Mahinder addressing himself as Kulfi’s (Aakriti Sharma) father. He promised to make her a star and would leave music if he failed. Amyra was happy with Sikander’s decision but it worried Lovely.

Mahinder was planning to give justice to Kulfi but Gunjan asked him how he would do it since they were announced as a duo. Lovely told Amyra that she was Sikander’s only child and insisted to get off Kulfi’s back. Sikander was angry and Amyra and made her promise not to do it again. He brought Kulfi outside to apologize. Sikander wished Kulfi to obey Mahinder just like him. Kulfi got scared as she would lose Sikander but he assured her. The next day, Mahinder upset Sikander when he called the media and announced that Kulfi would go solo.

Sikander was asked several questions. Lovely asked Sikander to do something. Sikander was disappointed to learn about Amyra’s actions and tried to make her understand. Gunjan enjoyed being Kulfi’s mother. Mahinder promised her to never let her down. Sikander asked them not to break the relationship and family. The written update of 12 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.