Today's Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 25 July episode begins with Vikram trying to find the reason behind Kullfi's (Aakriti Sharma) sadness. Kullfi didn't want to share it with him but he assured her that he was on her side. She accepted him as her teacher and took his blessings but made him promise to not tell her to go back to Lovely.

Sikander was worrying for Kullfi and Mia was unhappy that Kullfi was staying at her place. Vikram convinced saying she was their ladder to success. Vikram informed Mahinder about Kullfi staying at his place and Mahinder informed Sikander about it. Kullfi encouraged everyone to eat together which made Piya happy. Kullfi recalled her family and missed them. Sikander decided to bring back Kullfi.

Amyra got upset seeing Sikander go after Kullfi but Lovely assured her that Kullfi won't come back. Sikander reached Mia's house and met Kullfi. He convinced her to hug her and forgive him. She said with a heavy heart to bring back her mother if he wanted her back. Sikander sang a song for her to remind her of the good times they spent. He realized something and got closer to Kullfi. The written update of 25 July 2019 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.