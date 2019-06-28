In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.12 pm June 28 2019, 11.12 pm

Today’s Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 28 June episode begins with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) informing that Chandan was in the room. Chandan thought to himself he didn’t need to be afraid as he was Sikandar (Mohit Malik). He was asked for money by the gangsters. Lovely interrupted them and threatened Chandan to give the money. She gave them the money and they left. Sikandar consoled Kullfi over the phone that this was the way to reach Amyra. Chandan entered the room and threatened Kullfi, saying that their plan was revealed to him.

Chandan, on the other hand, got mad at her for telling the gangsters where he was. He threatened to kill Kullfi and Amyra. Sikandar promised Kullfi that he would take revenge from Chandan. Later, the police came to arrest Sikandar. Chandan signalled Kulfi to not tell anything. Kullfi said he was not at home. The police shocked everyone by saying that Sikandar stole money from the ATM. Chandan came out that he had not done anything but got caught up in the situation. He forced Lovely to tell the police that he was at home an hour ago. Chandan was confused about the events happening.

He heard Kullfi talking to Sikandar and threatened Sikandar on phone. The whole thing turned out to be Sikandar’s plan to trick Chandan. He found Sikandar and the police behind him along with everyone else. Chandan tried to escape but was caught by police. Meanwhile, Amyra was crying for help. Chandan told Amyra’s location to everyone and Lovely insisted on going there.

Kullfi and Sikander went to find Amyra instead. Chandan demanded to call his lawyer and talked to Amyra as Sikander. He told her he couldn’t come to take her as he didn’t have enough money. He also told her that he could have saved Kulfi if she was in her place. Amyra was devastated upon hearing this. The written update of 28 June 2019 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.

In the upcoming episode of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, watch Amyra refusing to go back to her father. Stay tuned!