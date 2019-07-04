In Com Staff July 04 2019, 2.11 pm July 04 2019, 2.11 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 3 July episode begins with Sikander(Mohit Malik) trying to comfort Amyra. She accuses him of hiding the truth and lying to her. She accuses her mother of the same. Sikander asks her if she didn't want to accept Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). She told him that the problem was that she wasn't his daughter. She revealed that she was Tevar's daughter and shocked everyone. Sikander denies and tells her that she will always remain his daughter but she didn't listen and tells him he didn't do anything for her.

She tells Sikander that she understood why he didn't love her because she as no one to him. She congratulates Kulfi for winning and shuts the door behind her. Sikander and Lovely try to get her to open the door but she didn't reply. Bebe was afraid that now Amyra will not be the same as she knew the truth but she wouldn't let her do anything irrational. Sikander broke in her room and found everything scattered. Kulfi's friends tell her that Amyra was wrong but Kulfi takes Amyra's side saying her behaviour was justified.

Amyra refused to listen to Sikander so Lovely gave in and told Sikander that she would not listen. Kulfi came to comfort Amyra and was devastated to learn the truth. She recalled Tevar's words and told Amyra that he would've loved her unconditionally. Amyra blamed Kulfi for receiving everyone's affection. The written update of 3 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.