Today's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4 July episode begins with Amyra still not happy with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). Kulfi showed her their happy moments with her father to make her feel loved. Amyra was not ready to listen. Kulfi tried telling her how relationships were complicated for her and that her father loved her too. Sikander (Mohit Malik) came to comfort her.
He reminded her of the resemblance they share. He told her to hug him once; she agreed to do so but ran away. Bebe informed Sikander that Amyra would need to accept and compromise with the truth. Kulfi found Sikander heartbroken and crying. He blamed his bad deeds for the current situation. Kulfi believed in Sikander to make things right. Lovely tried to comfort Amyra but she told Lovely to leave. Kulfi suggested Sikander meditate but he was soon interrupted by Mia.
Mia told Sikander that she knew he was angry at her but she wanted to help others. She wanted Sikander and Kulfi's help to make Kulfi a Rockstar. Sikander got an idea of reuniting Amyra and Kulfi through music and demanded Mia to launch both Kulfi and Amyra. Mia agreed thinking about her benefit and decided the date for the launch. Amyra threw her book towards Sikander. He told her about the launch but Amyra demanded more love than Kulfi. Kulfi confessed to Sikander that she is as scared of losing him. Sikander assured her that she will not.