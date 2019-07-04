In Com Staff July 04 2019, 11.40 pm July 04 2019, 11.40 pm

Today's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4 July episode begins with Amyra still not happy with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). Kulfi showed her their happy moments with her father to make her feel loved. Amyra was not ready to listen. Kulfi tried telling her how relationships were complicated for her and that her father loved her too. Sikander (Mohit Malik) came to comfort her.

He reminded her of the resemblance they share. He told her to hug him once; she agreed to do so but ran away. Bebe informed Sikander that Amyra would need to accept and compromise with the truth. Kulfi found Sikander heartbroken and crying. He blamed his bad deeds for the current situation. Kulfi believed in Sikander to make things right. Lovely tried to comfort Amyra but she told Lovely to leave. Kulfi suggested Sikander meditate but he was soon interrupted by Mia.