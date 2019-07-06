In Com Staff July 06 2019, 12.20 am July 06 2019, 12.20 am

Today's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5 July episode began with Amyra interrupting Sikander (Mohit Malik) when he was about to wake Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) up. She accused him of going to his real daughter. Kulfi woke to see Sikander and Amyra together. Amyra demanded for more time with Sikander to prove to her that he loved her more. It broke Kulfi's heart and she sprinted from there. Sikander wished to follow her but Amyra held his hand. To her surprise, he broke away and went after Kulfi. He comforted Kulfi in his arms. Amyra got aggravated but Sikander stopped her.

He warned both of them to stop fighting or else he would leave. He told Amyra that he wished to complete her dream but he needed her support. She agreed. He started rehearsing. Amyra lost rhythm several times and got frustrated. She threw water on Kulfi which angered Sikander. Gunjan stated Kulfi would get the prasad first instead of Amyra. Lovely interrupted saying kids should not be differentiated. Gunjan states Amyra had no rights in this house as she was not the real daughter. Amyra enquired about what Gunjan said.

Mahinder warned them to not fight in front of the kids. Lovely tried to console Amyra whilst Mahinder console Kulfi. Amyra wanted to know the meaning of Najayas. She was shattered to learn the truth. Lovely assured her that she was still the daughter of Sikander Singh Gill. At school, Kulfi read her essay out loud on Family. Amyra asked her to take her father's name and everyone got shocked to hear the truth. The written update of 5 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.