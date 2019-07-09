In Com Staff July 09 2019, 12.00 am July 09 2019, 12.00 am

July 8th episode of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala begins with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) revealing her father's name to the whole class. Amyra started questioning her about her mother and how they were not married. She explained the meaning of the word najayaz and how Kulfi was a perfect example. Kulfi said her parents got married and Amyra asked for proof. Amyra’s insults resulted in the whole class speaking against Kulfi. Meanwhile, Mahinder instructed Lovely and Gunjan to not cause drama and spoil Sikander’s efforts of bringing the two girls together. Later, in the lift, Amyra said to Kulfi if she wanted to complain against her, she could go ahead. They entered the home and Sikander (Mohit Malik) got worried seeing Kulfi crying.

Kulfi lied that she fell and got hurt. Sikander believed her and told them to eat and get ready for the launch. Later, Sikander found out from the school teacher about the whole drama and started shouting at Amyra. He enquired about where she learned to say such things and Amyra told him he was the one to teach her. He further got angry, but Amyra left by saying he was not her father. He said he would be on Kulfi’s side if any allegation were thrown at her by Amyra.

Amyra got shocked to hear this. The school teacher was bribed by Mia to give all the information on Kulfi and Amyra. She got delighted to learn the rift between the sisters was growing day by day. Lovely tried to console Amyra, but she was not ready to understand anything. She wished it would have been better if she had left with Tevar. She told her mother to choose one side. Kulfi saw the tension between Lovely and Amyra. Amyra came and apologized to Sikander. He assured her he would be by her side always. He told her the importance of relations and to accept Kulfi as her sister. Amyra accepted Kulfi as her sister, but something was cooking in her head. Sikander was pumped about the launch of his daughters. The written update of 8 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.