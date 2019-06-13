In Com Staff June 13 2019, 11.53 pm June 13 2019, 11.53 pm

Today’s Kumkum Bhagya 13 June episode begins with Rhea (Naina Singh) meeting her friends who told her that Prachi was at the same resort. Rhea told them that she was not interested in starting the fight all over again. Prachi passed by at the same time. She and Rhea both went away without saying a word to each other. Rhea went back to her room and met Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia).

Seeing Rhea, Abhi decided to speak to her. He remembered Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) advice of talking to solve problems. Rhea admitted she was jealous of Prachi and she felt Abhi liked Prachi more. Abhi told Rhea that she was the most important person to him but he also asked her to apologize to Prachi. Rhea went to Pragya’s room looking for Prachi.

Pragya was happy to see Rhea taking the first step and invited Rhea inside the room. Rhea tried to back out from apologizing when she saw Prachi’s face, but Pragya asked her to go through with it.

Rhea apologized to Prachi but Prachi didn’t accept it. When Rhea left, Pragya convinced Prachi to give Rhea a chance to prove she had changed. Pragya then went to get some food from the hotel. Abhi was in the same room too. Abhi and Pragya turned and saw each other across the room.

Just then the lights went off and Pragya looked for Abhi in the dark before getting lost. Abhi reached out of the resort looking for Pragya but only ended up getting wet in the rain. When he returned to the room he caught a cold which turned to fever. Rhea called for a doctor who will be late. Till then she called Pragya to help her take care of Abhi. The written update of 13 June 2019 Kumkum Bhagya episode full story ends here.