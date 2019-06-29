In Com Staff June 29 2019, 8.43 pm June 29 2019, 8.43 pm

Kumkum Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms will now see a new track wherein Purab (Vin Rana) and Aaliya (Shikha Singh) will celebrate their wedding anniversary. There will be a party hosted by Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) wherein Abhi will put Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) to handle the responsibilities. Well, the party will again give rise to a situation wherein Prachi and Rhea (Naina Singh) will come face to face. Also with Pragya (Sriti Jha) now knowing the whereabouts of Abhi, this will be an interesting situation. We need to remember here that Abhi is still not aware of Pragya’s whereabouts and does not know that Prachi is Pragya’s daughter. However, he has developed a growing fatherly affection for Prachi after all the misbehavior coming from Rhea over Prachi. Abhi has also given Prachi a job in his company.

Now the next drama at the party will have some entertaining moments for sure. What do you think will be the drama point during the party? Rhea will again create problems for Prachi at the party. There will be drama with Pragya being forced to come to the party. Disha will be invited for the party by Abhi and Pragya will come along with her.

What will be the new drama during Purab Aaliya wedding anniversary? And how do you think the track in Kumkum Bhagya will progress now? We will have to wait and see!