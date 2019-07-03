In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.54 pm July 03 2019, 9.54 pm

Kumkum Bhagya all about the love and romance about Abhi and Pragya and their family. Pragya is a teacher and an agony aunt to probably every member of the family. Before, Pragya was shown as an Obedient wife who is calm and listen to everything and does everything as said to her. Well, now, Pragya is shown as one Daring mother, who does everything for her daughter and stands by her in any issues or problem.

The serial shows that there was a leap of seven years, in that leap of seven years Pragya Arora evolved from A Docile Wife To A Daring Mother. The leap of 7 years was the time where Abhi and Pragya were not together and away from each other. She was all alone and that what made her to accept all problems, stand by her daughter and help her to become a daring mother for her daughter.

Before Pragya was shown as a simple compassionate girl but the Pragya now is shown as now a courageous and bold. Pragya is now stronger than ever and capable of taking challenges heads on, all by herself. In the phase of seven years, Pragya is seen to be totally different, from being a wife to a rockstar who is highly egoistic now.

The real change is seen in Pragya through her dressing attire Pragya changed from a chashmish girl to a stylish charmer. She alone handles the situation very easily and efficiently. Now the show is shown after the leap of 20 years after the death of their first daughter Kiara, Pragya delivers 2 daughters and Abhi and Pragya get away from each other with each daughter.

So Pragya now has become bolder and is solving all the issues by her own and standing still by her second daughter who is with her Prachi and solving all the difficulties in a positive way.

Pragya before was shown as a dependent wife who was an Obedient but the transformation of Pragya now is daring and acceptable to all situations because of all the ups and downs that she went in her life. Pragya now is shown as brave and brash.