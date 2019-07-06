In Com Staff July 06 2019, 7.10 pm July 06 2019, 7.10 pm

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see a huge high point during Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) birthday. We have earlier reported about how eager and excited Ranbir was to confess his love for Rhea during his birthday in the show Kumkum Bhagya. At the same time, we also wrote about Rhea planning big to trap Prachi for using drugs.

Now during Ranbir’s birthday, the big moment for the youngster will come wherein he will confess his love before Rhea. However, Rhea will want Ranbir to follow her orders. She will throw in a bouncer at Ranbir that if he wants her to reciprocate to his love, he will have to create problems for Prachi.

Yes, Ranbir and Rhea will have a big conversation wherein Ranbir will be shocked to hear Rhea say all that she has to say. As per a reliable source, “Rhea will put the ball in Ranbir’s court when he will confess his love. Ranbir would not have expected this kind of a reaction from Rhea and will be taken aback.”

What will Rhea want Ranbir to do? How will Ranbir tackle this problem? Earlier in the storyline, Ranbir and Prachi have had their good old tashan moments. However, Ranbir has been helpful to Prachi and her mother Pragya wherever needed.