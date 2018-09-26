Kushal Tandon reveals the 'permanent queen' of his life

TV hunk Kushal Tandon earned a lot of fame with his spectacular performance in the very popular show named Beyhadh, which went off air few months back. The actor, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 7, also enjoys a massive fan following and why not, he is one handsome man which a perfect physique. But there’s special someone in the actor’s life whom he greatly admires and considers her as the ‘only queen who is permanent’ in his life.

No we are not talking about Gauahar Khan or his ex-co-star Jennifer Winget. We are talking about none other than Kushal’s dearest mother, Sandhya Tandon. The actor put up an adorable picture with his mom on social media, in which the later looks radiant donning a crown and the two are all smiles as they pose for the camera. The picture seems to have been clicked on his mom’s birthday which was back in April.

Kushal is a mamma’s boy as in an earlier interview, Kushal had quipped, “I admire my mom a lot. She has lots of patience in her life. Her love towards her husband, children are unconditional. She is the best mom. She is very calm and humble.”