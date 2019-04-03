Kushal Tandon supports ex Gauahar Khan and slams Payal Rohatgi for her hateful tweet

Rushabh Dhruv April 03 2019, 2.42 pm April 03 2019, 2.42 pm

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Gauahar Khan, who never minces words and has been very vocal on social media platforms, is back in the news. It so happened that Twitter recently saw ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Gauahar Khan and Payal Rohatgi getting into a war of words. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar got irked with one of Payal's tweet which was about article 370. Payal's tweet expressed how Article 370 gives Jammu and Kashmir the status of an autonomous state. This opinionative tweet by Payal did not go down well with Khan and she responded to the tweet with a befitting reply.

Further, even Payal did not keep mum and replied to Khan's tweet. Things between the two girls heated up when Payal called Gauahar a Muslim aunty and accused her of playing a feminist card to win Bigg Boss season 7 and even tagged her relationship with co-contestant Kushal Tandon as unsuccessful. Payal's distasteful comment did not go down well with Gauahar and she hit back with a series of tweets.

But the highlight of the Twitter war between the babes came in when Kushal supported his ex-girlfriend Gauahar and echoed that he is proud of the fact that he had fallen for a Muslim girl. The Beyhadh actor also slammed Payal in his tweet which read, "I am a Hindu and I can say proudly that ones I was in love with a girl and she was and is a Muslim. So someone is using a piece of article to wrongfully attack Gauahar, to spread hate n cause from rubbish, this rubbish needs to be slammed! Accusing Gauahar of fake terms like #lovejihad is not only criminal but also a Lie! We had a happy bond n continue to do that! So u can't do any harm to Gauahar with ur lies! Over n out!" (sic)

@GAUAHAR_KHAN to whome so ever it may concern pic.twitter.com/33XyALeDPO — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 2, 2019

Re-tweeting Kushal'spost, Gauahar thanked her ex-boyfriend and also said I Love You to him. For the unaware, Kushal and Gauahar's love saga started on a reality show Bigg Boss season 7. The pair called it quits in 2014.