Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie roots for his 'aunt' Smriti Irani

Darshana Devi May 23 2019, 2.10 pm May 23 2019, 2.10 pm

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is currently underway and netizens have been reacting to it endlessly on social media. The early counts suggest that Narendra Modi led BJP will once again form the government at the centre. Congratulatory messages from all over have already started pouring in for PM Modi. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has stood up for elections from Amethi, facing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Amidst her battle, her all-time close friend and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor put up an Instagram post to motivate her.

Ekta, on Thursday, put up a picture which sees her son Ravie Kapoor watching television where the vote counting is going on while rooting for his ‘aunt’ Smriti. Surely, Ekta seems to be extremely excited about the election results and is waiting eagerly for her friend to come into power. Smriti was quick to notice the same and responded to the post with emojis, that of a kiss and joined hands.

Check out Ekta’s post below:

View this post on Instagram All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on May 22, 2019 at 10:53pm PDT

This isn’t the first time that Ekta has shown her support for Smriti. Earlier, she shared a sweet picture of her with the latter and penned a note for her too. Calling her a ‘soul sister’, she mentioned that Smriti always stands up for what’s right and 'fights for anyone who is marginalized by society'. The picture also features her little son sleeping on his cot.

Here’s her post:

The duo’s friendship has come a long way. Smriti shot to fame with Ekta’s popular serial Kyuki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, of which her character Tulsi went on to become a household name. The hit soap ran for 8 long years and shut down in the year 2008. There are fans who eagerly wait for the reboot of the show even today!