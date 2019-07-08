In Com Staff July 08 2019, 9.42 pm July 08 2019, 9.42 pm

Maaya 2 was about the lesbian affair and had Leena Jumani and Priyal Gor playing the leads. So, we’re obviously curious about the plot of the new season and the twists and turns it brings with it. New cast members will be introduced and the development of an even more engaging storyline is expected. Actress Deepshika Nagpal is all set to star in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web series Maaya 3.

Vikram’s daughter Krishna Bhatt, who’ll soon be making her directorial debut with Mohit Sehgal and Priyal Gor starrer Badnaam, recently announced the third season of the series. This season also features actors like Cheshta Bhagat, Mohit Malhotra and Mukul Dev in lead roles.

Talking about the series, both its previous seasons proved to be a huge success and focused on sensitive issues like BDSM and problems faced by the LGBT community in the society. While Maaya: Slave of Desires, starring Shama Sikander showcased BDSM, the second season presented the love-story of a lesbian couple played by Priyal Gor and Leena Jumani.

Clearly, Vikram Bhatt couldn’t make a movie out of this with the way the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) operates now. This is as well because I don’t know whether a captive audience in the theatre would survive the amount of overacting that goes on in the series.

But nevertheless, All of it just makes our curiosity reach the peak. Our excitement for the show is very high and hopefully, the 3rd season will do justice to us.