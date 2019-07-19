In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.06 pm July 19 2019, 11.06 pm

Main Bhi Ardhangini, the popular &TV show, will see major changes and the show will go the supernatural way. We have reported exclusively about Avinash Sachdev’s exit followed by the actors Meer Ali being roped in. We also wrote about Ankit Raaj being brought in to play the role of Madhav. Now the Essel Vision show on &TV will see Aditi Rawat aka Vaidehi bowing out. Yes, Vaidehi will be killed by Madhav is what we hear.

The new lead brought in is Heena Parmar is what we hear. Heena who is popular for her role in Jodhaa Akbar will enter the show as the new lead. Vaidehi’s character will be bumped out but Madhav will remain which will be carried over by Ankit Raaj now. The show will take the Naagin route in which Heena will play the role of a Naagin. The show will also take a leap with the show going into a new zone.

Actors Anjali Priya and Deepshika Nagpal who essay the roles of Chitra and Nilambari will remain in the story line though. Meer Ali as we reported will be paired opposite Chitra.

We buzzed Heena for a confirmation but could not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert on the same.

Are you all looking forward to the new phase in Main Bhi Ardhangini?