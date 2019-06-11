Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 11.36 pm June 11 2019, 11.36 pm

TV actor Manish Naggdev's breakup with Srishty Rode has become the talk of the town, thanks to the former's elaborate social media post. Manish and Srishty dated for around four years before they called it quits this year in January. Looks like they have different ways to cope with the situation. While Srishty kept mum about the entire episode, Manish shared a four-page-long note on social media, sounding distressed. His fans and friends are quite taking the actor's side and one of them is actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Divyanka's comment on Manish's post grabbed our eyes. 'Just let the bygones be bygones and keep moving ahead with your head held high like before," she writes. Read her comment below.

From what his post sounds like, Manish is deeply affected by his breakup with Srishty, a former Bigg Boss contestant. "PICHLI BAAR PYAAR MEIN LIKA THA, IS BAAR HOSH, MEIN LIKH RAHA HOON (The last time, I wrote out of love. This time, I am in my senses).. . My dear fans, supporters, and followers you must be wondering about my silence about my life in the last few months and now while reading this u must be curious why now? So let me tell you- I decide to express my feelings about the anguish that I have gone through openly today despite being expected to "man-up" and stay silent because even if some people think I am stupid to talk about it please don't forget MEN-JUST LIKE WOMEN HAVE DEEP FEELINGS," he wrote.

He also revealed how Srishty responded when he wanted to sit and talk. "I am at the peak of my career I don't wish to be in this relationship anymore & as it is, I am detached, what is left to talk about?" was apparently her answer.