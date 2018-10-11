image
Friday, October 12th 2018
English
#MeToo: Shilpa Shinde rubbishes the movement, says there's no rape in the industry

Television

#MeToo: Shilpa Shinde rubbishes the movement, says there's no rape in the industry

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 11 2018, 11.00 pm
back
allegationsassaultBhabi Ji Ghar Par HaiEntertainmentMeTooRapeSexual abbuseshilpa shindeTelevisiontv
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 25 Written Update: Sreesanth watches as Dipika goes on a guilt trip
ALSO READ

Delhi journalist accused of sexually harassing women, posts apology on social media

Dr Luke raped Katy Perry, alleges Kesha

Alec Baldwin, Selena Gomez stand by Woody Allen amidst sexual accusations