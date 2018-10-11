MeToo: Shilpa Shinde rubbishes the movement, says there's no rape in the industry

The show that gave her career a massive boost allegedly also gave her some unpleasant memories. Shilpa Shinde, in the past, had accused the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer, Sanjay Kohli, of sexually harassing her. Since the #MeToo movement is actually making its presence felt with women shedding his inhibitions by coming forward to share their stories of abuse. Shilpa seems to have taken a convenient turn. She says there's no rape in the industry and whatever happens is consensual. Slow claps, anyone?

“Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there's no rape in this industry - zabardasti nahi hota. Whatever has happened in our industry, it's a mutual understanding. It's a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing," she told Times Now.

How about the fact that she, herself, claimed to be a victim of sexual abuse once? “Honestly I don't want to talk about it. I feel whatever is happening today - it's something different – nothing will be changed. It will go on and on and on. I don't know why they are spoiling our industry's name. People are now talking about our industry – ki aisa hota hai, waisa hota hai," Shilpa was quoted.

How ironical, or rather unfortunate, is it if women themselves believe that the movement is going to bring no positive change? Instead, Shilpa seems to go on the lines of victim-shaming.

"This industry is not bad and it's not very good. Everywhere these things happen. I don't know why khud hi industry ka naamkharaab kar rahe hai. So those who are working and they got work – sab hi log kharaab hai? Aisa nahi hai, it totally depends on you. Aapse saamne waala insaan kaise react karta hai, aap usko kaise answer karte ho. It's totally a give and takes policy," she added.

Such disappointment you turned out to be, Shilpa. Sigh.