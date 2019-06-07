Ranjini Maitra June 07 2019, 4.35 pm June 07 2019, 4.35 pm

It's Ekta Kapoor's 44th birthday on Friday! The undisputed queen of Indian television, Ekta has been churning out winning content in her TV shows for decades now. However, she is someone who believes in keeping up with times. Given that digital is the new cool and is a limitless platform for artists, she came up with AltBalaji, her own platform which is identifying what the viewers want and serving them ever since. And what better day to announce a brand new show, than her own birthday? Ekta took to her social media accounts to announce that the show was going to stream soon.

M.O.M- Mission Over Mars is the story of women scientists who were behind the successful Mission Mangal, right from its inception and throughout its execution. ISRO's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission received an undeniable contribution from four scientists. These four will be played by Ekta's Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki actor Sakshi Tanwar, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame Mona Singh and actors Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.

"M.O.M is an impressive web-series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, which is a senior scientist at ISA. This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its cast who portray strong-minded characters and women of substance in the show," a statement from Sakshi Tanwar read.

Mona, who will be playing a Bengali scientist named Moushumi in the series, had to learn the dialect. “I have never played a scientist before. And to add to it, I play a Bengali lady in the series, for which I had to work on my dialect, too. It was something that was new to me. I had no past references that could be put to use. It was quite a challenge for me which was why I wanted to take this up," she told DNA.