The talented and versatile actor Mukul Dev who is currently shooting for Maaya 3, the Vikram Bhatt web-series directed by Krishna Bhatt has bagged yet another meaty project. He will soon be shooting for a series titled Inertia to be produced by Zen Productions. Zenofer Fathima who is the Founder of Zen Productions will produce as well as play the lead role opposite Mukul. Zenofer has come up with several short films that have been well-received for its realistic take. Inertia will be a mystery thriller and the team associated with it looks upbeat, as the concept is indeed interesting.

In an Instagram post, Mukul expressed his excitement over starting the shoot for Inertia soon. He will pose a very different look for this series is what we have heard. Also, Mukul Dev has had a vast Bollywood career featuring in movies like Dastak, Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Himmatwala, De Taali, Meeruthiya Gangsters and many more with his recent work being Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

On TV, Mukul has portrayed varied roles in shows Gharwali Uparwali, K. Street Pali Hill, Bhabhi, Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Arslaan and the latest on Discovery Jeet, 21 Sarfarsoh – Saragarhi 1897. His acting acumen has taken him places and this new series will be yet another feather in his illustrious career as an actor. Presently, he is shooting for the erotic thriller of Vikram Bhatt, Maaya 3 along with Chestha Bhagat and Mohit Malhotra.

Inertia will be streamed on the platforms in Dubai, Malaysia, etc.