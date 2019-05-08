Naagin 3: Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s goofy video is a must watch.

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 3.19 pm May 09 2019, 3.19 pm

The Indian television space is ever expanding and quite in demand these days. And why not? As the type of shows we are witnessing in recent times do touch upon subjects that need attention. Amidst the same there are a few shows on that are mostly for entertainment and are just meant to churn TRPs - one of them is Naagin 3. Starring Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles, this supernatural soap is fans favourite. While in the show itself, we’ve seen a great rapport between Anita and Surbhi, seems like the two are BFFs in real life as well.

On Wednesday, Anita took to her IG account and shared a video featuring her and Surbhi. The crazy antics we see in the clip will make you go LOL! In the said video, we see the two babes going crazy on a Tamil song. To add on to your excitement, its a Tik Tok video wherein both Surbhi and Anita have literally lost it. Anita’s post’s caption read, "Finding friends with the same mental disorder! PRICELESS."

Naagin 3 is the third installment of the Naagin franchise. Earlier, there were rumours that Anita and her hubby are trying to have a kid via surrogacy, but Anita rubbished the rumours. "There is no truth in these rumours. We have thought about having a baby, and I plan to have a baby the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, we might have a baby next year. I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don't want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant. So, once my ongoing fantasy drama ends, the plan is to start thinking about a family," Anita had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

"When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens for me, I will give my 100 per cent. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life," she added.