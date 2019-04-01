Naagin 3 fame Anita Hassanandani turns into a fun magician on crossing 4 million followers on Instagram

Rushabh Dhruv April 01 2019, 12.45 pm April 01 2019, 12.45 pm

Anita Hassanandani is one of the biggest names of the Indian television industry. The actress is also one of the most talked about in the TV showbiz. With stories of her being a part of the upcoming season of Nach Baliye and her alleged pregnancy, this Naagin is always in the news. Anita, who is currently seen on TV's most popular fantasy drama, Naagin 3, is being appreciated for her kick-ass performance on the show. Recently, she crossed 4 million followers on Insta and the babe took to her IG account to share this piece of good news with her fans in a magical way.

Addressing her fans 'magical', Anita in the shared video talks about how she has been learning magic for 4 days and is damn excited to flaunt it. The interesting part is that she gets her hubby Rohit Reddy involved while showing off her magic trick. As seen in the clip, we see Anita filling a glass of water and makes her husband balance it on his two fingers. Well, the magic does not go smoothly and at a point, the glass falls. Looks like Hassanandani was joking when she said she was learning magic from the past few days and her aim was to trouble her man. Must say, Anita, your mission was a success. P.S: The chemistry between the couple is CUTE AF!

Recently, Anita got canid and spoke about how she wants to have babies with Rohit soon. She told Hindustan Times, “We have thought about having a baby, and I plan to have a baby the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, we might have a baby next year. I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don’t want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant. So, once my ongoing fantasy drama ends, the plan is to start thinking about a family."

“When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens to me, I will give my 100%. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life,” she added.