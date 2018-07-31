Naagin 3 fame Pavitra Punia and boyfriend Paras Chhabra’s love story suffers a snakebite?

Not all love stories are meant to be, some happen and then drift away. Looks like that’s what happened in the case of Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia and her boyfriend Paras Chhabra. While the two never accepted being in a relationship, but they never shied away from putting pictures that proved the same. And now, mysteriously, all the love-crazed pictures are wiped clean from their respective accounts. Made us wonder, have they broken up?

The reports about their relationship had being doing the rounds for quite some time. The two reportedly met on the sets of Box Cricket League and Paras was said to be totally smitten by the actress right from the start. The two were also together at Pavitra’s birthday celebrations that took place on the sets of Naagin 3.

Pavitra was previously engaged to businessman, Sumit Maheshwari, whom she had met at Amby valley. The two were even expected to tie the knot but parted ways later, for reasons unknown. On the other hand, Sumit dated TV actress Ssara Khan but the latter reportedly called it quits after dating the actor for two years.

Well, the love story has suffered a snakebite, perhaps.