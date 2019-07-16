Rushabh Dhruv July 16 2019, 8.21 pm July 16 2019, 8.21 pm

Indian television stars enjoy a massive fan following across the globe and, at times, much more than that of our Bollywood stars. There was a time when TV was considered to a be on spot two followed by Bollywood, but now the scenario has completely changed. Talk about television gems like Sakshi Tanwar, Smriti Irani and the list can go on, the 90s era was quite a hit. As years have passed by, fans also have new favourites in the name of Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti, etc. The craze around these new celebrities is so much that a while ago dolls of Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes were sold in the market. Now, joining the bandwagon, are none other than Naagin star Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri.

Dressed in matching attires, Surbhi and Pearl look exactly the same in their doll versions. An artist named Mayur is the man behind these telly dolls. Known as Bela (Surbhi) and Mahir (Peral) from their hit supernatural show Naagin, the actor's fan following is immense. Mayur, the artist has also created doll replicas of many other TV stars, which includes the likes of Ronit Roy (Mihir Virani), Smriti Irani (Tulsi), Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan (Naira and Kartik), Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and more.

Have a look at Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri's doll version picture below:

Talking about the show, Naagin 3 was a super successful daily soap, courtesy the telly queen Ekta Kapoor. Also, a while ago, there were rumours that Hina Khan would be the next ichadhari naagin. That all being said, we are loving Bela and Mahir's doll version, aren't they cute?