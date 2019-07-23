In Com Staff July 23 2019, 7.48 pm July 23 2019, 7.48 pm

Acting and dancing sensation Shantanu Maheshwari has made a fiery comeback with his second digital show, ‘Medically Yourrs’, on ALTBalaji. And Nityami Shirke, the young NRI talent has already stolen all the limelight for her effervescent portrayal of the fashionista Prime Minister in ALTBalaji’s recently streamed series, PM Selfiewallie. Both the television stars are seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

The youth sensation Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami Shirke’s performance has managed to grab eyeballs amongst the audience. And made them one of the most loved Jodi of the show. Audiences love watching them dance together as their on-screen dance chemistry is fabulous.

On the other hand is one of the favourite Jodi of Nach Baliye, which has impressed viewers, that is Faisal and Muskaan. Faisal Khan played the young Rajput warrior in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He also won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015. Muskaan Kataria is an Indian model and the girlfriend of actor and dancer, Faisal Khan.

The young and vibrant Faisal Khan and his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria, who were in a relationship for one year could be the audiences’ favourite Jodi of Nach Baliye. They are young and energetic which means they would be passionate and ready for any dance form and tasks.