Onkar Kulkarni June 18 2019, 3.43 pm June 18 2019, 3.43 pm

Season 9 of Nach Baliye is making much noise. One of the main reasons being that for the first time ever the hit reality dance franchise is being produced by Salman Khan. The other reason, for the show being in news, is for the kind of jodis it will have on the show. One of the couples that is making headlines for being approached for the show is Anuj Sachdeva and Urvashi Dholakia. What’s interesting is the fact that Anuj and Urvashi were once dating each other.

in.com got in touch with Urvashi to speak about teaming up with her ex-flame and the actress reacted saying, “I would not like to comment if I am teamed up with him or not. These are just speculations. You guys know that I love to surprise all. Toh jisko jo sochna hai who soche.” With such a response, we asked Urvashi if the surprise in store is that she makes an appearance on the show with her ex-husband and she replied saying, “You will see me with my next (future boyfriend) on the show for sure (laughs).”

We contacted Anuj Sachdeva for a confirmation and he replied with a text message that read, “I have nothing to say on this. I am sorry.” When we informed Urvashi about the same, she said, "Woh bechara meri waje se pareshaan ho chukka hai (laughs).” Ask Urvashi if she has been in touch with Anuj and she says, “Yes. I believe in co-existence. After all, you are adults and not 15-year-olds.”