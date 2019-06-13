Onkar Kulkarni June 13 2019, 6.58 pm June 13 2019, 6.58 pm

After Bollywood actors, it is the film directors who seem to be queueing up to make their television debut. Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame Shashank Khaitan made his television debut as a judge on Colors’ Dance Deewane in 2018. in.com has now heard exclusively that Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar is in talks for Star Plus’ Nach Baliye Season 9. What’s interesting is the fact that the show is being produced by Salman Khan. As the director-actor jodi the duo has done films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

While there was no confirmation on the buzz, Ali confirmed that he has been approached for the project. Confirming exclusively to in.com, Ali said, “We are still in talks.” Ask Ali, if he has followed the reality dance show and he answers with a laugh, “No.” He adds, “I don’t watch TV shows.” While the director hasn’t signed on the dotted line, he is looking forward to his new job. He says, “I have no idea how I will be able to judge the celebrity dancers, but it is going to be exciting.”

View this post on Instagram Something new is coming up A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 8, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT

For now, the director of Bharat is celebrating the success of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer. Ali is holidaying in his hometown Dehradun. He says, “I have taken a break. I am spending a good time with my mom and dad. The monsoon is setting in. The climate is really good here. I am looking forward to the rains.”