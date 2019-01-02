Nakuul Mehta brings in 2019 in Rishikesh, shares suggestion for New Year Resolution

TV star Nakuul Mehta enjoys a humungous fan base all over the country. The actor became a household name after essaying the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi on Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz. Just like most of us, the actor rang in his New Year in a special way. He chose to start 2019 away from the hustle and bustle of the city, among the exotic mountains of Rishikesh. On Wednesday, he took to social media to share a video from the bank of the tranquil Ganges river. Along with it, he also shared a suggestion for our New Year Resolution.

The actor suggested his fans to make resolutions beyond ‘just being extremely fit or be able to get a great job or doing well in studies.’ He urged everyone to rather make resolutions which are about finding our new selves. “Let’s make resolutions which are about finding our new selves because what would a new year be without a new us,” he wrote. The actor has also been regularly updating fans with pictures from his hill-station vacay.

Coming to his show, Ishqbaaaz is coming up with a new twist and hence, the actor had to bid farewell to his character. He put up an emotional post recently to announce the same.