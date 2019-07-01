It has been a while since India had a television series revolving around the medical genre. The Sanjivani reboot TV series will be re-filling that void. The show's producer Siddharth P. Malhotra shared the show's first look on the occasion of National Doctors Day where we can see Mohnish Bahl reprise his role from the previous season along with Gurdeep Kohli. The show will focus on bringing fresh new faces. Although there hasn't been any confirmation, the show is expected to be set prior to the first season's spin-off, 'Dil Mil Gaye'.
Kaushik Ghatak will be directing the series, he was also the director for the previous season of Sanjivani. All the related shows have revolved around interns or doctors entering the profession who deal with the risks and stresses of the profession while also trying to balance their personal lives with work. Although this description resonates with the popular US series, Grey's Anatomy, the Indian series has managed to stay original and keep their story-line very different from Grey's Anatomy.
Surbhi Chandana and Namit Khanna will be the protagonists of the series. Shayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli and Jason Tham will be playing recurring characters in the show. This casting list promises that the show will be following an entirely new story this time as the previous incarnations of the show revolved around Mohnish Bahl's character and his personal life and family. Putting his character in the backseat this time suggests that we will be seeing newer characters in the spotlight. Oh well, let's see what new diseases our doctors have to deal with this time.