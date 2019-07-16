In Com Staff July 16 2019, 5.48 pm July 16 2019, 5.48 pm

Netflix has come forward to mention that actor Shah Rukh Khan and his Red Chillies Entertainment will produce a zombie horror for Netflix titled Betaal whereas Anushka Sharma and her Clean Slate Films will be an executive producer for the series, titled Mai. Although Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t had the best of fortune as an actor in some time from now, he has taken the right calls as a producer. His production, Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, did great business at the box office and was also critically acclaimed.

Given that, as a positive aspect of the whole situation, Shah Rukh Khan will be hopeful that his decision to financially back Betaal would pay off as well.

As far Anushka’s role as an executive producer for Mai is considered, she was quoted as saying in media, “This is my second collaboration with Netflix after ‘Bulbul’ and we are again looking to disrupt the kind of content audiences are consuming. We at Clean Slate Films have been dedicated to making clutter-breaking, powerful stories since our first production and we are looking forward to pushing the content envelope.”